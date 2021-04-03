State university public health experts address concerns, debunk myths about COVID-19 vaccines

She said an immune response won't mix up the viral proteins and placenta because it can differentiate between the two "very easily." They don't match, sharing only small areas of genetic code, she said.

"And data supports this, as well. Within the vaccine trials, more women became pregnant in the vaccine groups than in the placebo group," Rudd wrote. "We have seen no alterations in fertility rates in the U.S. during the pandemic.

"If this claim were true, then you would expect our immune systems to create antibodies from natural infection that would target the placenta and affect fertility, as well."

COVID-19 is not going away

There are factors that cloud the long-term outlook for future vaccine steps.

Bratzler said COVID-19 hasn't been around long enough to know whether it will have seasonal resurgences each fall and winter. Long-term immunity isn't known, nor is how many mutations might occur.

So, he said, scientists don't know yet whether there will be a need for a booster or a new multivariant shot in the future.

"I think it's unlikely that you would have to take the full series again, but I don't know," Bratzler said.