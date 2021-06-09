State troopers save 80-year-old man after rollover crash in Muskogee County

Several Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers made an unexpected rescue Tuesday on their way to cadet camp.

Troopers were driving on U.S. 64 about three miles south of Muskogee when they came across a 2014 Ford Escape that had run off the road and flipped into water, according to an OHP Facebook post.

The car crashed around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday while an 80-year-old Braggs man was driving north on U.S. 64.

Troopers said they found the man in the submerged vehicle and performed an emergency rescue, then started treating his injuries.

Firefighters arrived and stabilized he man's neck, and he was taken to a Tulsa hospital in serious condition, troopers said.

Troopers said they are still investigating the cause of the crash.