State to get refund for $2.6 million purchase of hydroxychloroquine

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma will get a refund for its $2.6 million purchase of hydroxychloroquine, a drug former President Donald Trump claimed could be used against COVID-19.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announced Friday that he reached an agreement with FFF Enterprises, a private pharmaceutical wholesaler based in California.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health purchased the drug at the onset of COVID-19 after the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for it as a treatment for the virus.

The agency bought hydroxychloroquine pursuant to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s executive orders declaring an emergency during the pandemic.

After the FDA revoked the emergency use authorization, the Oklahoma State Department of Health asked Hunter’s office to get involved.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The state alleged the purchase price may have been excessive pursuant to the Oklahoma Emergency Price Stabilization Act, according to a mutual settlement agreement.

The company denies allegations related to the pricing of the product, according to the agreement.