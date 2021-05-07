 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State to get refund for $2.6 million purchase of hydroxychloroquine
0 comments
alert featured

State to get refund for $2.6 million purchase of hydroxychloroquine

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mike Hunter AG newsok (copy)

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announced Friday that he reached an agreement with FFF Enterprises, a private pharmaceutical wholesaler based in California.

 DOUG HOKE, The Oklahoman file

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma will get a refund for its $2.6 million purchase of hydroxychloroquine, a drug former President Donald Trump claimed could be used against COVID-19.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announced Friday that he reached an agreement with FFF Enterprises, a private pharmaceutical wholesaler based in California.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health purchased the drug at the onset of COVID-19 after the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for it as a treatment for the virus.

The agency bought hydroxychloroquine pursuant to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s executive orders declaring an emergency during the pandemic.

After the FDA revoked the emergency use authorization, the Oklahoma State Department of Health asked Hunter’s office to get involved.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The state alleged the purchase price may have been excessive pursuant to the Oklahoma Emergency Price Stabilization Act, according to a mutual settlement agreement.

The company denies allegations related to the pricing of the product, according to the agreement.

The refund will be made in five installments for products that have been properly stored, maintained and are in good condition, according to the agreement. Several states also purchased the drug.

“I commend the leadership at FFF Enterprises who worked with us to return the state’s supply of hydroxychloroquine while giving the state a refund,” Hunter said. “They recognized we were in competition with every other state in the nation to get whatever we could to protect Oklahomans.

“When it was determined the drug wasn’t effective in combating the virus, we did the right by refunding our money."

Hydroxychloroquine, Should Not Be Used To Prevent COVID-19, WHO Experts Say. The World Health Organization (WHO) published its clear assessment of the anti-inflammatory drug hydroxychloroquine in the medical journal 'BMJ' this week. The guideline development panel made a strong recommendation against the use of hydroxychloroquine for individuals who do not have covid-19, WHO Report, via CBS News. The panel judged that almost all people would not consider this drug worthwhile, WHO Report, via CBS News. Former President Donald Trump publicly supported the drug, saying he was taking it in the spring to prevent contracting the coronavirus. Trump was hospitalized due to serious COVID-19 complications in October. The WHO panel recommends an end to all research into the drug as coronavirus preventative. Hydroxychloroquine is used to treat malaria. . Federal regulators warned against taking the drug except under medical supervision due to side effects that include issues with heart rhythm.

barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta mayor Bottoms won't seek second term

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News