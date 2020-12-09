State Supreme Court told 'all eyes' on opiod case

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Supreme Court was asked Monday to order Johnson & Johnson to make a $9.3 billion payment to the state to address the deadly opioid crisis.

“Nothing less than the fate of Oklahoma hangs in the balance,” attorneys for the state told justices in an appeal brief.

Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman last year ordered the pharmaceutical giant to pay $465 million to the state to combat the crisis. The state had sought more than $17 billion at trial.

The judge ruled the state did not present sufficient evidence on the amount of time and costs necessary, beyond year one, to abate the crisis.