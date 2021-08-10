State superintendent 'loves' school districts that label masks as an expectation after state makes mandates illegal

Regarding the issue of quarantines, Hofmeister called it "unfortunate" that districts across Oklahoma are having a mixed response to quarantining a student who is exposed to COVID-19.

"We're hearing some districts saying, 'We're not doing any quarantining and nobody's making us,'" Hofmeister said. "Others are saying, 'If you as a parent want your child out we will excuse your absence if they've been exposed.'

"This causes concern for me when we think about potential spread, particularly with asymptomatic students in an unvaccinated population."

Only 15.1% of Oklahomans ages 12-17 are fully vaccinated, according to state data, and children ages 11 and younger aren't yet eligible to be vaccinated. The latest federal data show only 40.8% of the state's population is fully vaccinated, ranked 41st in the U.S.

Oklahoma's seven-day moving average of new cases is at 2,025 as of Tuesday, which is similar to levels in November after the school season had started and cooler weather set in.

Experts expect cases to rise more once students return to classrooms, and the CDC's director in July began to note that the COVID-19 pandemic had become a pandemic of the unvaccinated.