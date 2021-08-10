State superintendent 'loves' school districts that label masks as an expectation after state makes mandates illegal

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister supports school districts that frame mask wearing as an expectation after the state took away their local control to decide whether mandates are appropriate.
Hofmeister on Tuesday said she isn't aware of any Oklahoma schools that intend to buck Senate Bill 658 and unlawfully require masking as some districts in Texas, Florida and Arizona are defying similar bans.
First districts must abide by the law, Hofmeister said, but she noted there could be changes if Gov. Kevin Stitt relents and declares a state of emergency to give school boards the option legally in consultation with health departments.
She expressed concern that if pandemic trends don't reverse then the delta variant might "seriously endanger the safety of our children" and compromise another year of schooling.
Hofmeister said she has a meeting this week with Stitt in which she will bring up the masking topic.
"We love those districts that are talking about (masks) as an expectation," Hofmeister said as a guest speaker during Healthier Oklahoma Coalition's weekly virtual conference with reporters. "It is still an extremely effective tool to diminishing the spread of COVID-19."
Regarding the issue of quarantines, Hofmeister called it "unfortunate" that districts across Oklahoma are having a mixed response to quarantining a student who is exposed to COVID-19.
"We're hearing some districts saying, 'We're not doing any quarantining and nobody's making us,'" Hofmeister said. "Others are saying, 'If you as a parent want your child out we will excuse your absence if they've been exposed.'
"This causes concern for me when we think about potential spread, particularly with asymptomatic students in an unvaccinated population."
Only 15.1% of Oklahomans ages 12-17 are fully vaccinated, according to state data, and children ages 11 and younger aren't yet eligible to be vaccinated. The latest federal data show only 40.8% of the state's population is fully vaccinated, ranked 41st in the U.S.
Oklahoma's seven-day moving average of new cases is at 2,025 as of Tuesday, which is similar to levels in November after the school season had started and cooler weather set in.
Experts expect cases to rise more once students return to classrooms, and the CDC's director in July began to note that the COVID-19 pandemic had become a pandemic of the unvaccinated.
Hofmeister said there isn't a substitute for in-person learning in which students have face-to-face interactions with teachers. Meals, mental health supports and a well-rounded education are crucial, she said.
Oklahomans must do everything possible to keep youth in schools with as little disruption as possible this year, she said, and layering multiple mitigation strategies is the best chance.
"So we will begin this year recognizing that COVID presents a serious threat," Hofmeister said. "However, we can see that sharp drop in spread if we all do our part.
"For me, I like to say that it's the one school supply that the community can provide for our children: and that is to roll up their sleeve, take the shot to give our kids a shot at a more normal year."