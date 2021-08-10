State superintendent applauds districts that label masks as an expectation after state makes mandates illegal

Hofmeister called it "unfortunate" that districts across Oklahoma are having a mixed response to quarantining students who are exposed to COVID-19.

"We're hearing some districts saying, 'We're not doing any quarantining, and nobody's making us,'" Hofmeister said. "Others are saying, 'If you as a parent want your child out, we will excuse your absence if they've been exposed.'

"This causes concern for me when we think about potential spread, particularly with asymptomatic students in an unvaccinated population."

Only 15.1% of Oklahomans ages 12-17 are fully vaccinated, according to state data, and children ages 11 and younger aren't yet eligible for vaccination. The latest federal data show that only 40.8% of the state's population as a whole is fully vaccinated, which ranks the state 41st in the U.S.

Oklahoma's seven-day moving average of new daily cases was at 2,025 on Tuesday, which is similar to levels in November after the school season had started and cooler weather set in but before vaccination was widely available.

Experts expect the number of cases to rise more once students return to classrooms, and the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began to note in July that the COVID-19 pandemic had become a pandemic of the unvaccinated.