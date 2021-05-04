State sets goal for 3 million COVID-19 doses by Memorial Day as half of Oklahoma adults have at least one shot

Stone said Oklahoma has seen less than 200 vaccine "breakthrough" infections — or people who have been infected with COVID-19 after becoming fully vaccinated.

"(That is) fantastic," Stone said. "The vaccine is doing its job."

She noted that of the breakthrough cases, only 14 required hospitalization.

"So that's a very, very minute number of individuals that have been hospitalized," Stone said. "Twelve of those had had one other type of comorbidity, which might have put them at a higher risk for hospitalization.

"So really, if you're healthy and you're vaccinated the risk of being hospitalized or having a severe outcome from this disease is greatly diminished."

Reed expressed disappointment in the slipping vaccination rate because the state doesn't want people to have to worry about a potential widespread resurgence of the deadly virus in the fall.

"We're definitely not satisfied that we're where we need to be with this vaccination program," Reed said. "That's why we encourage everyone that is eligible to get vaccinated, please step up and get vaccinated.