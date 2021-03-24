State senator hired his cousin as his legislative assistant

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma state senator hired his cousin to serve as his executive assistant, but then fired her after The Oklahoman inquired about whether the two were related.

“I worked with TaRena Reece for five years before coming to the Oklahoma State Senate,” Jett wrote. “She is the best employee I have ever worked with and was my first choice to be my Senate Executive Assistant. She is intelligent, industrious, conscientious and has a tremendous work ethic. She is a quick study and has always exceeded my expectations.