State Senate OK's $698M economic Incentive bill to lure large manufacturing plant to state

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Senate on Thursday sent Gov. Kevin Stitt a bill containing an economic incentive package designed to lure a large manufacturing plant to the state.

House Bill 4455 passed by a vote of 41-5 after a lengthy period of questions and debate.

The state is reportedly trying to lure a Panasonic electric battery plant to the MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor.

The cost of the rebate program is $698 million based on the company’s capital investment and job creation, said Senate Appropriations Chairman Roger Thomson, R-Okemah.

The money is coming from savings which will be put in an interest-bearing account, Thompson said. The company would not get the rebates until certain benchmarks are met, such as a $3.6 billion capital expenditure.

The rebate program would close on July 1, 2032, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back at tulsaworld.com for updates.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.