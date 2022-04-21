 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Senate OK's $698M economic Incentive bill to lure large manufacturing plant to state

Oklahoma State Capitol (copy) (copy)

The Oklahoma State Capitol in Oklahoma City is pictured earlier this year.

 Tom Gilbert, Tulsa World file

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Senate on Thursday sent Gov. Kevin Stitt a bill containing an economic incentive package designed to lure a large manufacturing plant to the state.

House Bill 4455 passed by a vote of 41-5 after a lengthy period of questions and debate.

The state is reportedly trying to lure a Panasonic electric battery plant to the MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor.

The cost of the rebate program is $698 million based on the company’s capital investment and job creation, said Senate Appropriations Chairman Roger Thomson, R-Okemah.

The money is coming from savings which will be put in an interest-bearing account, Thompson said. The company would not get the rebates until certain benchmarks are met, such as a $3.6 billion capital expenditure.

The rebate program would close on July 1, 2032, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back at tulsaworld.com for updates.

+1 
Senator Roger Thompson (copy)

Thompson

 Tulsa World file

barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com

