State Senate leader calls out caustic rhetoric; plays profanity-ridden voicemail

OKLAHOMA CITY — Politics can get ugly.
And then there is just downright uncalled for nastiness.
In an unusual move, Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, used a portion of his weekly press availability to illustrate just how bad it can get.
He played a profanity-ridden voice mail his office received when a caller was upset with a decision he made about a bill.
“I want you to see when people who say they respect human dignity come out here to lobby on behalf of freedom and all that, how they treat, really my assistants more than me,” Treat said. “I have thousands of voice mails and emails, many of them are along this line.
“I am going to apologize in advance for what I am about to play … it is definitely not appropriate for children.”
The caller unleashes a screaming, profanity-laced, name-calling tirade.
“This is emblematic of what we heard from people who are so-called freedom loving Christians who want to come out here and influence the Legislature,” Treat said.
He said the messages are something his assistants have put up with.
“I don’t care what they say about me,” Treat said. “I’m in elective office. They can say whatever they want about me.”
But callers can’t threaten his family or treat his staff in such a manner, Treat said.
“It is completely despicable what people encourage people to come out and do without any basis in truth or knowledge,” Treat said.
He said his assistants go through all the messages because his office wants to be responsible and not miss a caller who needs help with unemployment or get assistance for a child.
“It is really maddening to see what people will do in the name of saying they are doing it for their faith and their beliefs,” Treat said.
Treat said he doesn’t get intimidated or bullied, adding that people inside and outside the Capitol stoke the flames of hatred.