State Senate leader calls out caustic rhetoric; plays profanity-ridden voicemail

OKLAHOMA CITY — Politics can get ugly.

And then there is just downright uncalled for nastiness.

In an unusual move, Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, used a portion of his weekly press availability to illustrate just how bad it can get.

He played a profanity-ridden voice mail his office received when a caller was upset with a decision he made about a bill.

“I want you to see when people who say they respect human dignity come out here to lobby on behalf of freedom and all that, how they treat, really my assistants more than me,” Treat said. “I have thousands of voice mails and emails, many of them are along this line.

“I am going to apologize in advance for what I am about to play … it is definitely not appropriate for children.”

The caller unleashes a screaming, profanity-laced, name-calling tirade.

“This is emblematic of what we heard from people who are so-called freedom loving Christians who want to come out here and influence the Legislature,” Treat said.

He said the messages are something his assistants have put up with.