State Senate confirms secretary of state, other appointments by Gov. Stitt
State Senate confirms secretary of state, other appointments by Gov. Stitt

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Senate on Tuesday approved Gov. Kevin Stitt's nomination of Brian Bingman as secretary of state and secretary of Native American Affairs.

Bingman, of Sapulpa, is a former Oklahoma lawmaker.

The Senate also approved a number Stitt’s other executive nominations.

They include: Kevin S. Corbett, Oklahoma City, secretary of Health and Mental Health; Carrie M. Slatton-Hodges, Oklahoma City, commissioner of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services; Ryan M. Walters, Edmond, secretary of Education; and Elizabeth A. Hutt Pollard, Edmond, secretary of Science and Innovation.

Other approved appointees include: Keith E. Ballard, Claremore, J.M. Davis Memorial Commission; Phillip Mitchell Adwon, Tulsa, Tulsa Community College Board of Regents; William Lloyd Berry, Jr., Sapulpa, Oklahoma Turnpike Authority; and Dana S. Weber, Tulsa, Oklahoma Turnpike Authority. ​

barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com

