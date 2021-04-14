State Senate confirms secretary of state, other appointments by Gov. Stitt

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Senate on Tuesday approved Gov. Kevin Stitt's nomination of Brian Bingman as secretary of state and secretary of Native American Affairs.
Bingman, of Sapulpa, is a former Oklahoma lawmaker.
The Senate also approved a number Stitt’s other executive nominations.
They include: Kevin S. Corbett, Oklahoma City, secretary of Health and Mental Health; Carrie M. Slatton-Hodges, Oklahoma City, commissioner of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services; Ryan M. Walters, Edmond, secretary of Education; and Elizabeth A. Hutt Pollard, Edmond, secretary of Science and Innovation.
Other approved appointees include: Keith E. Ballard, Claremore, J.M. Davis Memorial Commission; Phillip Mitchell Adwon, Tulsa, Tulsa Community College Board of Regents; William Lloyd Berry, Jr., Sapulpa, Oklahoma Turnpike Authority; and Dana S. Weber, Tulsa, Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Barbara Hoberock
Capitol Bureau Writer
I have covered the Oklahoma Legislature since 1994. I cover politics, appellate courts, state agencies and the governor. I have worked for the Tulsa World since 1990. Phone: 405-528-2465
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.