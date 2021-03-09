State senate advances gun bills allowing city employees to carry; allow at bars, restaurants

Pictures of the year by the Tulsa World photo staff

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Senate on Tuesday passed a number of gun measures.

Senate Bill 644, by Sen. Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah, would allow cities to grant permission for its employees to carry a concealed firearm while on the job.

According to the measure, the employee must have a valid handgun license.

The municipality shall not be liable for any loss, damage or injuries that occur in relation to or caused by the possession or storage of a firearm, according to the measure.

In addition, the employee authorized to carry the firearm shall be immune from civil and criminal liability if acting in a reasonable and prudent manner, according to the measure.

Stephens said the most dangerous place to be is in a no-gun zone where a person can’t protect themselves. He said many municipal clerks are taking money and are not able to protect themselves.

Sen. Kevin Matthews, D-Tulsa, said the most dangerous place to be is where people have weapons and they know they can’t be held liable if they mishandle a firearm and hurt or killed someone.

He said he could not support the measure.

It passed by a vote of 39-8.