State senate advances gun bills allowing city employees to carry; allow at bars, restaurants

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Senate on Tuesday passed a number of gun measures.
Senate Bill 644, by Sen. Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah, would allow cities to grant permission for its employees to carry a concealed firearm while on the job.
According to the measure, the employee must have a valid handgun license.
The municipality shall not be liable for any loss, damage or injuries that occur in relation to or caused by the possession or storage of a firearm, according to the measure.
In addition, the employee authorized to carry the firearm shall be immune from civil and criminal liability if acting in a reasonable and prudent manner, according to the measure.
Stephens said the most dangerous place to be is in a no-gun zone where a person can’t protect themselves. He said many municipal clerks are taking money and are not able to protect themselves.
Sen. Kevin Matthews, D-Tulsa, said the most dangerous place to be is where people have weapons and they know they can’t be held liable if they mishandle a firearm and hurt or killed someone.
He said he could not support the measure.
It passed by a vote of 39-8.
Senate Bill 646, by Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, would allow individuals with the permission of the establishment to carry a weapon into a bar area of a restaurant if they are not consuming alcohol.
It would also allow employees in a bar to carry firearms with the owner’s permission, Bergstrom said.
If a person carrying the firearm then starts consuming alcohol, the establishment’s employees could contact police, Bergstrom said.
If a person violates the provisions of the measure and refuses to leave, the penalty is reduced to a misdemeanor from a felony. The fine would be reduced to not to exceed $250 from $1,000.
The measure passed by a vote of 37-9.
Another measure, Senate Bill 672, by Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Flint, would allow individuals to carry long rifles loaded and chambered in a vehicle.
The measure passed by a vote of 39-7.
The upper chamber also passed Senate Bill 631, dubbed the “Second Amendment Sanctuary State Act,” by Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain.
The measure purports to preempt federal law concerning the right to bear arms.
Hamilton said the measure “builds a wall of protection around God-given, blood bought” constitutional right to bear arms.
He said the measure is necessary to protect a “God-given right” from infringements and encroachments from all levels of government.
“History and current events deem this piece of legislation necessary,” Hamilton said. “One of the things we must understand is an attempt to disarm a populous is followed by genocide. That is what we attempt to prevent here in our own country.”
The measure passed by a vote of 38-8.