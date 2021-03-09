State Senate advances bills that would make Oklahoma a 'Second Amendment Sanctuary State' and would expand gun rights in bars, in vehicles and while at work

Pictures of the year by the Tulsa World photo staff

OKLAHOMA CITY — A number of bills that would expand Oklahomans' rights to carry guns into bars, in vehicles and while at work and which would make Oklahoma a “Second Amendment Sanctuary State" passed the Oklahoma Senate on Tuesday.

Senate Bill 644, by Sen. Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah, would allow cities to grant permission for their employees who have valid handgun licenses to carry concealed firearms while on the job.

Under to the provisions of the measure, the municipality would not be liable for any loss, damage or injuries that are caused by the possession or storage of a firearm.

In addition, any employee authorized to carry a firearm would be immune from civil and criminal liability if acting in a reasonable and prudent manner with the gun, according to the measure.

Stephens said the most dangerous place to be is in a no-gun zone where people can’t protect themselves. He said many municipal clerks take in money and are not able to protect themselves.

Sen. Kevin Matthews, D-Tulsa, said the most dangerous place to be is where people have weapons and they know they can’t be held liable if they mishandle a firearm and hurt or kill someone. He said he could not support the measure.

It passed by a vote of 39-8.