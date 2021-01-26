State seeks recoupment of $1.8 million after masks fail to materialize

OKLAHOMA CITY — Attorney General Mike Hunter on Tuesday filed a petition in district court requesting more than $1.8 million he says a company owes the state for not delivering four orders of personal protective equipment the Oklahoma Department of Health placed in March.

The state alleges Casey Bradford, who is co-manager and an owner of Tulsa-based PPE Supplies LLC, misrepresented facts to the state that if he were paid up front for half the cost of one purchase order, he could expedite the shipment of protective masks for delivery to the state within two weeks.

Officials with the Department of Health made the 50 percent deposit of $2.125 million for 1.2 million masks.

Hunter said his office has exhausted other remedies for reimbursement from Bradford.

“The state cannot afford to be left on the hook for that money, which funds critical programs for Oklahomans,” Hunter said. “It’s unfortunate, but when traditional mediation methods fail, our only option is through the court system. We refuse to stand idle when a vendor doesn’t uphold their end of an agreement, especially during a global pandemic when there will be real consequences for Oklahomans and the Department of Health if that money is not returned.”