State school voucher bill advances through Senate panel

OKLAHOMA CITY — A Senate panel on Wednesday passed a measure that would let tax dollars follow a student to a private school.

Sente Bill 1647, by Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, passed by vote of 12-8 and heads to the Senate floor.

The measure last month narrowly passed the Senate Education Committee by a vote of 8-7.

It is dubbed the “Oklahoma Empowerment Act.”

The panel adopted measures to change the bill from its original version.

Treat put a financial cap in the bill. It would apply to a family of four making up to $154,000, he said.

The measure would apply to public schools and private schools. Treat removed a section of the bill that would apply to those who home-schooled students.

Money would come out of the state aid formula, Treat said.

Treat said he would not move the measure forward if lawmakers could not find money to offset the cost to public education.

The measure would cover a number of expenses, such as tuition, school uniforms, textbooks and fees for transportation, Treat said.

The measure provides for 10% of the accounts to be audited annually, Treat said.

Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso, questioned the fairness of the measure because more private schools are found in urban areas than rural areas.

Treat said it was a false narrative to say there are no options, although there are less.

“There are plenty of churches and others that provide schooling,” Treat said.

Dossett also said he was confused why the state would put tax dollars into schools and families that don’t need it right now and have already made up their mind to send a child to private school.

Treat said some who send their children to private school rely on support from relatives and others to cover the cost.

Sen. Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City, said the measure opens the door very wide to who could provide the education services.

“When we talk about public money for education, we have to have expectations for what that is going to do for kids,” Kirt said. “This opens the door for taking advantage of these state funds in private ways with very minimal accountability.

“This is fiscally irresponsible. This is reckless policy.”

Treat told committee members he knew this would be a tough vote.

“Our kids deserve it,” Treat said. “Our future deserves it. Every child in Oklahoma deserves the same quality education my kids get at Deer Creek Public Schools.”

Treat said a lot of students would benefit immensely from the measure.

“This is not going to be a tremendous percentage of the student body,” Treat said. “The vast majority of our kids remain in public school.”

Gov. Kevin Stitt went on social media to praise the passage of the measure.

“Momentum for school choice is building!” he tweeted. “Thank you to those who voted to put parents in charge of their child’s education, not government-controlled systems.”

