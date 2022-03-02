State school voucher bill advances through Senate panel

The measure would cover a number of expenses, such as tuition, school uniforms, textbooks and fees for transportation, Treat said.
The measure provides for 10% of the accounts to be audited annually, Treat said.
Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso, questioned the fairness of the measure because more private schools are found in urban areas than rural areas.
Treat said it was a false narrative to say there are no options, although there are less.
“There are plenty of churches and others that provide schooling,” Treat said.
Dossett also said he was confused why the state would put tax dollars into schools and families that don’t need it right now and have already made up their mind to send a child to private school.
Treat said some who send their children to private school rely on support from relatives and others to cover the cost.
Sen. Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City, said the measure opens the door very wide to who could provide the education services.
“When we talk about public money for education, we have to have expectations for what that is going to do for kids,” Kirt said. “This opens the door for taking advantage of these state funds in private ways with very minimal accountability.
“This is fiscally irresponsible. This is reckless policy.”
Treat told committee members he knew this would be a tough vote.
“Our kids deserve it,” Treat said. “Our future deserves it. Every child in Oklahoma deserves the same quality education my kids get at Deer Creek Public Schools.”
Treat said a lot of students would benefit immensely from the measure.
“This is not going to be a tremendous percentage of the student body,” Treat said. “The vast majority of our kids remain in public school.”
Gov. Kevin Stitt went on social media to praise the passage of the measure.
“Momentum for school choice is building!” he tweeted. “Thank you to those who voted to put parents in charge of their child’s education, not government-controlled systems.”
Holland went to work for Inhofe in the senator’s mailroom 12½ years ago, mostly reading constituent letters, then became Inhofe’s “body man,” or personal assistant, driving the senator to events and keeping him on schedule.
Calls and messages to Inhofe's staff were not returned Thursday afternoon following New York Times reporter Jonathan Martin's tweet that he had heard that the 87-year-old Republican was about to announce his retirement plans.
Oklahoma's two U.S. senators took somewhat different directions — one advocates increased oil and gas production to aid European allies; the other calls for more military assistance for besieged Ukrainians.
"We're in a very different place now. … We just need to make sure that people — particularly those who are at risk of complications — seek out those treatments as early as they can if they get infected," Dr. Dale Bratzler says.