State says vaccine registration portal will be online Thursday; THD hopeful to use it to schedule appointments

The primary concern, he said, was that it would require providers who already are trained on the state's immunization registry to learn a new tool that would be overlaid on the existing system.

Instead, the state engaged with Microsoft to develop a system for Points Of Distribution (POD) sites and large-volume clinics, he said.

"They've done a great job of putting it together, but as you can imagine, when you a short time frame to put something like that together, you have occasional delays," Reed said. "In this particular case, we just had a few days' delay because of getting the POD sites entered into that particular system."

He said another factor was that the state reached Phase 2 quicker than it thought would happen.

Dart spoke Tuesday during a Healthier Oklahoma Coalition virtual news conference. In describing how well distribution has gone so far in Tulsa County, he said THD's partners are doing great.

There is a drive-through POD established, and people have been complimentary of how smooth the process was for them, he said.

"We have some light at the end of this long, dark COVID tunnel," Dart said.