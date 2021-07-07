State revenue hits records in June

Gross revenue to the state treasury in June broke records for the month and the fiscal year that ended June 30, State Treasurer Randy McDaniel said Wednesday.
Those records were due in part to changes in income tax filing deadlines that moved some 2019 tax payments into the fiscal year just past and 2020 payments from April into June this year.
Nevertheless, McDaniel reported strong growth in sales and use tax receipts, which were not affected by the delayed deadlines, as well as lesser revenue sources.
Gross receipts are all taxes paid to the state treasury, including those collected on behalf of local governments and money returned to taxpayers as rebates and refunds.
“The economic picture in Oklahoma is still developing, but it’s clearly much improved from where we were a year ago during the depths of the pandemic,” McDaniel said in a press release.
McDaniel said gross receipts were $1.54 billion in June, a record for that month, and $14.32 billion for the fiscal year, the most for any 12-month period in the state's history.
The treasurer's report said corporate and personal income tax acknowledged some of the boost is likely to the result of $10 billion in federal relief funds injected into Oklahoma's economy over the past 18 months, but was cautiously optimistic about continued growth.
One reason for that is a spurt in oil and gas severance taxes. Those taxes directly contribute a relative small portion of state revenue, but are considered a leading indicating of economic activity.
Oil and gas taxes in June trebled the receipts from the same month a year ago.
Personal and corporate income tax receipts for FY 2021 totaled $5.52 billion, a 21% increase from the previous year.
Sales and use tax receipts, the state's other major revenue stream, totaled $5.82 billion, an increase of 6.3%.
The sales and use receipts include local taxes.