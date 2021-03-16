State responds to lawsuit seeking to stop privatization of health care

Critics of managed care say it will reduce provider rates, forcing many health care providers to drop Medicaid patients. Supporters say it is needed to increase positive health outcomes and save the state money.

“The OHCA needs to act in order to improve the health of Oklahomans,” the agency said in its response brief. “America’s Health Ranking rated the state 46th” in the nation.

Under managed care, a fixed dollar amount per month per Medicaid enrollee is provided for services by providers who contract with managed care organizations.

Currently, the state uses a fee-for-service system.

The OHCA's response to the suit says the Legislature gave the agency broad authority to administer Medicaid, including the power to implement a managed care program.

Petitioners argue incorrectly that the OHCA is limited to a fee-for-service model, the brief says.