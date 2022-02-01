State regulators direct three more wastewater disposal wells to indefinitely cease operations after 4.5 earthquake Monday

A day after state regulators say they directed four wastewater disposal wells to indefinitely shut down after a magnitude 4.5 earthquake, another three are being directed to follow suit.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission said Tuesday afternoon that seven disposal wells within a six-mile radius of the epicenter must stop operations indefinitely.

Another 14 wells in a 6- to 10-mile radius need to cut their wastewater injection volumes by a more than 50% drop cumulatively.

A magnitude 4.5 earthquake popped off about 11:10 a.m. Monday north of Enid in north-central Oklahoma, near the Kansas border. The last time a magnitude 4.5 or greater hit Oklahoma was May 2019 — also in Grant County.

The 4.5 on Monday is tied with four others for the 13th strongest in state history.

There have been 17 quakes of at least magnitude 4.5 in Oklahoma’s recorded history, with all but three in 2011 or later.