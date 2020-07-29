Yes on SQ805

Kris Steele speaks with a backdrop of supporters during a rally for Yes on SQ 805 rally held at The Auditorium at the Douglass, Saturday, February 15, 2020. DOUG HOKE/The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY - State Question 805 has qualified for placement on a 2020 ballot, the Yes on 805 campaign announced Wednesday.

State Question 805 is a criminal justice reform measure that would end the use of sentence enhancements for repeat nonviolent offenders.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled nearly 250,000 of the campaign’s signatures were sufficient to place the state question on an upcoming ballot. And the question’s 10-day challenge period ended with no activity, according to a press release.

The last scheduled statewide election this year is the Nov. 3 general election. Gov. Kevin Stitt has until Aug. 24 to announce that the question has been placed on the Nov. 3 ballot.

