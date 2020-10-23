State plan to handle surge in COVID-19 cases gets test; Oklahoma City area moves into second of a four-tier system

Oklahoma’s updated plan to help hospitals cope with any surges in COVID-19 patients got its first test this week as the Oklahoma City area was first to move into the second of a four-tier system.

As of Thursday, Oklahoma City metropolitan hospitals collectively had 270 intensive care or medical surgery beds occupied by COVID-19 patients. That is 17.8% of the beds.

The Oklahoma City area will remain in Tier 2 status so long as its COVID-19 bed census is between 15% and 20% for three consecutive days.

Tier 2 status calls for hospitals, when bed capacity no longer exists in their region, to transfer a patient to the next region that can provide appropriate care, in addition to maintaining any internal surge plans initiated at Tier 1 status.

Tier 3 status is reached when COVID-19 patients are using 20% to 40% of available beds.

Tier 3 status calls for elective surgeries to be postponed and patient staffing ratios to change to accommodate higher patient demand.

The fourth tier, which calls for the elimination of all nonemergency surgeries and other measures, is triggered when the number of people with the virus is 40% or higher.