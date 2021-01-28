State piloting text notification system for COVID vaccines in southern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Health will pilot a new text notification system to send second dose appointment updates to those who registered for the COVID-19 vaccine through the Vaccine Scheduler Portal.
About 2,400 people who have already received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in southern Oklahoma may receive a text message from OSDH.
Counties in the area include: Carter, Garvin, Jefferson, Johnston, Love, Marshall, Murray, Pontotoc and Stephens.
The message is not a scam, the health department said.
"The text message is intended to help recipients schedule their second dose who didn’t receive specific instructions from their provider when they received the first dose," the department said in a news release.
The text message will say, "Please book your second dose of COVID-19 Vaccine by registering and booking an appointment on the www.vaccinate.oklahoma.gov website.”
It will come from a non-Oklahoma area code — a 1-833 number.
There will be two text messages sent, the department said.
The follow-up text will include a website link to the Vaccine Scheduler Portal FAQs that provide more detailed instructions on how a person secures an appointment.
Meanwhile, the State Health Department also announced Thursday that 10% of eligible adults in the state — about 373,279 people — have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We are incredibly thrilled to have reached such a significant milestone,” said State Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye, in a statement.
“Thanks to the help of numerous partners, such as our local county health departments, hospitals, long term care facilities, Walgreens and CVS and many others, we have been able to get the vaccine into the arms of our most vulnerable populations.
"Now, 373,279 Oklahomans are on their way to being protected from COVID-19. Of those, 315,034 have received their first dose. An additional 58,245 have completed the full vaccine series and are entirely protected.
"While we are excited about this progress, our work is far from over. As we work through distribution of the vaccine, we need Oklahomans to help us keep everyone safe by continuing to follow the 3 W’s: Wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance.”
As of Thursday, the State Department of Health reported that 612,853 Oklahomans have registered to receive the vaccine with 118,390 appointments being booked.
"These numbers show steady progress as Oklahoma continues phase 2 of its vaccination plan," the agency said.