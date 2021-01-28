State piloting text notification system for COVID vaccines in southern Oklahoma

Meanwhile, the State Health Department also announced Thursday that 10% of eligible adults in the state — about 373,279 people — have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are incredibly thrilled to have reached such a significant milestone,” said State Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye, in a statement.

“Thanks to the help of numerous partners, such as our local county health departments, hospitals, long term care facilities, Walgreens and CVS and many others, we have been able to get the vaccine into the arms of our most vulnerable populations.

"Now, 373,279 Oklahomans are on their way to being protected from COVID-19. Of those, 315,034 have received their first dose. An additional 58,245 have completed the full vaccine series and are entirely protected.

"While we are excited about this progress, our work is far from over. As we work through distribution of the vaccine, we need Oklahomans to help us keep everyone safe by continuing to follow the 3 W’s: Wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance.”

As of Thursday, the State Department of Health reported that 612,853 Oklahomans have registered to receive the vaccine with 118,390 appointments being booked.