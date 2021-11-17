State overdose deaths increased 20% during pandemic, CDC reports

Substance abuse has increased during the pandemic and will only increase at a “faster rate unless we put serious, serious effort and funding into preventing it,” Beaman said.

While prescription drug overdose deaths are still a concern, Beaman said heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl are the big drivers of overdose deaths now.

“What’s sad about the current epidemic is it was started because of medicine,” Beaman said. “Because people went to the doctor and they got these incredible amounts of opioid prescriptions, they got addicted, and that kicked off the current drug-overdose epidemic.”

Overdose deaths are one of three types of deaths — along with suicides and deaths due to chronic alcohol use — that are collectively referred to as “deaths of despair,” Beaman said.

“The United States is currently in a despair epidemic,” he said.

Beaman said transnational production of methamphetamine has resulted in a more potent product that is being distributed in mass quantities in major cities such as Tulsa and Oklahoma City.