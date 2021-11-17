State overdose deaths increased 20% during pandemic, CDC reports

A local addiction expert wasn’t surprised at news that drug overdose deaths nationwide had increased nearly 30% during the COVID-19 pandemic, with Oklahoma seeing a 20% rise itself.
An estimated 798 people died in Oklahoma as a result of a drug overdose during the period April 2020 to April 2021, according to provisional data released Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control.
The previous 12 months saw an estimated 664 drug overdoses in Oklahoma, according to the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics.
“The United States is in the middle of a drug overdose epidemic,” said Dr. Jason Beaman, executive director of training and education at Oklahoma State University’s National Center for Wellness & Recovery.
In all, an estimated 100,000 Americans died from a drug overdose from April 2020 to April of this year, a nearly 30% increase from the prior one year period, according to CDC data.
For the past two years, Beaman has been saying to anyone who will listen that “today” is the worst day of the drug overdose epidemic, he said.
“More people will die today than died yesterday, or two years ago, or even five years ago when we started to sound the alarm,” Beaman said. “Even though there is hyper awareness to drug overdoses, it is getting worse. The numbers are going in the absolute wrong direction.”
Substance abuse has increased during the pandemic and will only increase at a “faster rate unless we put serious, serious effort and funding into preventing it,” Beaman said.
While prescription drug overdose deaths are still a concern, Beaman said heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl are the big drivers of overdose deaths now.
“What’s sad about the current epidemic is it was started because of medicine,” Beaman said. “Because people went to the doctor and they got these incredible amounts of opioid prescriptions, they got addicted, and that kicked off the current drug-overdose epidemic.”
Overdose deaths are one of three types of deaths — along with suicides and deaths due to chronic alcohol use — that are collectively referred to as “deaths of despair,” Beaman said.
“The United States is currently in a despair epidemic,” he said.
Beaman said transnational production of methamphetamine has resulted in a more potent product that is being distributed in mass quantities in major cities such as Tulsa and Oklahoma City.
Methamphetamine overdoses have increased nearly tenfold in the past 10 years, Beaman said. Overdoses involving fentanyl are also on the increase, with the drug accounting for about 40% of drug overdose deaths, he said.
Social isolation, depression and tragedy during the COVID-19 pandemic has played a big part in the increase in addiction, Beaman said.
The good news, he said, is that Oklahoma has made enormous strides in making drug treatment — both inpatient and outpatient — more available.
“Two years ago there was a very long wait list” for those seeking treatment for drug abuse, Beaman said. It could take up to six months to receive treatment, he said.
Since then, Beaman said, the state Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services has given local treatment facilities a lot more discretion and flexibility.
“My experience has been almost immediate availability for both inpatient appointments and inpatient treatment,” Beaman said.
The National Center for Wellness & Recovery provides outpatient treatment services for adults and adolescents. Appointments are available in person or virtually in Tulsa, as well as virtually in rural health facilities throughout Oklahoma. Call 833-755-HOPE for more information.