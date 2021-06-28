State now accepting applications for $1,200 job-acceptance incentive

State officials began accepting applications Monday for a $1,200 incentive offered to those finding jobs recently or in the near future.

Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Back-to-Work Initiative will be available to the first 20,000 qualified applicants.

Stitt announced May 17 that he was canceling the state’s participation in temporary federal pandemic-related unemployment benefit programs, including a $300 weekly payment, effective this past Sunday.

When state officials announced the ending of the enhanced federal benefits, they estimated that about 90,000 unemployed Oklahomans were receiving the $300 weekly boost from federal funds.

Stitt has said he hopes the cancellation of those payments combined with the new program will incentivize unemployed workers to find new jobs.

Some employers have been wanting for employees as the state emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic and the number of workers participating in the labor force is already at an all-time high.

The incentive program requires participants to have had an active unemployment claim with an eligible weekly certification on file for at least one of the first two weeks in May (May 2-15).