State looks to start its own health information exchange to share records, not take Tulsa nonprofit's users

The state wants to create its own health information exchange to modernize and connect disparate health record repositories within the government, not to compete with a local nonprofit health information exchange, according to the project’s leader.
A $49.8 million contract to deliver a technological platform for the Oklahoma State Health Information Network — OKSHINE — was awarded to Orion Health, a global software company, through competitive bidding.
Tulsa-based MyHealth Access Network is challenging that bid process. The nonprofit’s bid of $41.7 million was not selected, nor was its subsequent unsolicited bid of $19.9 million, which it submitted after the state publicized a Medicaid change that MyHealth says allowed for significant cost reductions.
Health information exchanges, or HIEs, are hubs for medical records that allow members, such as hospitals and clinics, access to a person’s medical history to better treat them. Put another way, HIEs help a person’s medical records follow them digitally.
Carter Kimble, executive director of OKSHINE, said it’s wrong to view the forthcoming state HIE as a government competitor to MyHealth. He said he is hopeful that a future partnership, to a degree, with the nonprofit would be mutually beneficial.
“Is the state’s system interested in capturing MyHealth’s market share to gain a competitive advantage? No,” Kimble said. “We don’t care.”
MyHealth, which says the nonprofit grew over a decade to now have 80% of medical records generated in the state, calls the Oklahoma Health Care Authority’s bid process flawed. The state’s purchasing director denied MyHealth’s protest on Jan. 26 for lack of merit on all grounds, saying the state could not considering the unsolicited $19.9 million offer because it would corrupt an “open and fair” process.
The nonprofit on Tuesday filed an appeal with the head of Oklahoma Management and Enterprise Services.
Kimble’s interview with the Tulsa World took place after the protest denial but before the appeal.
He said the state values MyHealth’s data connections in the health care community. However, he said, the state went to the market for software and technology capability to integrate its own divisions, not necessarily an existing infrastructure offered by the nonprofit.
“I hope in this whole exercise that there isn’t a nature of discrediting MyHealth,” Kimble said. “I think MyHealth is a wholly respectable platform, and they have a tremendous leader. It just wasn’t a match for what we wanted to buy.”
Kimble described an example of what the state is trying to fix.
An Oklahoma Health Care Authority case manager tackling a complex case must query individual, unconnected systems to obtain a human services case file, behavioral health assessment and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program documentation for one person.
“Effectively right now they have to go individually to each of those systems and ping those systems, some of which still to this day take manual interaction — effectively a phone call or an email saying, ‘Hey, I’m looking for this record on this person and here’s why,’” Kimble said.
Dr. David Kendrick, founder and CEO of MyHealth, said the state is requiring that all physicians and hospitals accepting Medicaid connect to the state’s HIE.
Kendrick said he has verbal but not written affirmation that existing provider connections to MyHealth will satisfy that requirement. However, he said, providers need confirmation in writing for contracts, or they will be left in limbo.
“It’s that kind of sort of unanswered question that — intentional or not — undermines MyHealth’s ability to exist,” Kendrick said, acknowledging that part of the reason for the lack of written confirmation might be the ongoing challenge to the bid award.
State ‘fairly agnostic’ over which HIE providers use
The state’s vendor decision for OKSHINE isn’t popular.
Thirteen major entities — from hospitals and insurers to tribes and chambers of commerce — criticized the contract award in joint letters to state officials and asked the state to reconsider its course.
Kimble said he thinks their concerns are based on a fear of the unknown and mistrust of the state because they aren’t yet informed about the state’s plans.
He described the state as “fairly agnostic” regarding which HIEs providers use, so long as information is able to pass through to where it needs to go.
“I think once our conversation gets to actually occur with a lot of those partners that says we’re just trying to make connections available for different data and things like that — if a provider wants to use a health information exchange, one over the other, as long as that exchange can share data and establish a connection, we don’t have an issue with that,” Kimble said.
The entities backing the joint letters against the state’s action are the Tulsa Regional Chamber; Oklahoma City Chamber; State Chamber of Oklahoma; Hillcrest HealthCare System; Ascension St. John; Integris Health; Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma; Cherokee Nation Health Services; Choctaw Nation; Chickasaw Nation; Red Rock Behavioral Health; Oklahoma State Medical Association; and Oklahoma Association of Optometric Physicians.
The Jan. 19 letters contend that the state’s plan “will diminish the existing private sector HIE success, incur significant and unnecessary costs to taxpayers, and negatively impact the state’s HIE infrastructure, which could pose significant health and safety risks to patients.”
Federal concern not taken as ‘condemnation’ of approach
The arm of the federal government that works with HIEs also wrote to state officials out of concern that their move could have “adverse consequences for Oklahoma healthcare” and asked for a meeting to learn about the state’s plans.
The email described MyHealth as “an exemplar” for using health information for the public good and expressed concern that the state’s decision will “shut down MyHealth’s extraordinary work.”
Kimble called the email in part disheartening because the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology “isn’t explicitly plugged into” the state’s process or approval documentation.
On the other hand, he said, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is a federal oversight partner and is reviewing the Orion contract for possible approval by March 1.
He added that he intends to follow up with the Office of the National Coordinator to explain what the state is doing.
“It was disappointing for us to hear that they had concerns,” Kimble said. “I took it as, ‘We have concerns with what we’re hearing; we’d like to talk to you to get the scoop,’ which we’re more than happy to do.
“So I didn’t take it really as condemnation of a process or approach. Maybe I should have. I do think that we’re happy to go back and say, ‘Here’s what we’re looking for; here’s how we anticipate moving forward; and that it’s not explicitly to go and target MyHealth’s users or anything like that.’”
Favorable federal fund match is key to OKSHINE
Kimble expressed full faith in the Oklahoma Health Care Authority’s competitive bid process that awarded the contract to Orion Health and scored MyHealth in third place.
One of MyHealth’s concerns is that OKSHINE won’t be operational with Orion in time to secure a 90/10 match of federal dollars before it declines this September to a 75/25 or 50/50 match.
Kimble said each bidder had to respond to a timeline of when deliverables would be met, so he considers it conjecture by MyHealth that Orion can’t meet the deadline.
He said the 90/10 match is allowing the state to build OKSHINE. He hopes it will still get off the ground in the event the state can’t secure the match, but that is less certain.
“The funding picture at the statewide level is already a tight one. So if we didn’t have 90/10, would we still be moving forward with the same amount of confidence that we are now? I think it would be foolish to say yes,” Kimble said.
“Do I think that we would stop altogether? I also don’t think that’s true.”
