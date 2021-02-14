State looks to start its own health information exchange to share records, not take Tulsa nonprofit's users

“It was disappointing for us to hear that they had concerns,” Kimble said. “I took it as, ‘We have concerns with what we’re hearing; we’d like to talk to you to get the scoop,’ which we’re more than happy to do.

“So I didn’t take it really as condemnation of a process or approach. Maybe I should have. I do think that we’re happy to go back and say, ‘Here’s what we’re looking for; here’s how we anticipate moving forward; and that it’s not explicitly to go and target MyHealth’s users or anything like that.’”

Favorable federal fund match is key to OKSHINE

Kimble expressed full faith in the Oklahoma Health Care Authority’s competitive bid process that awarded the contract to Orion Health and scored MyHealth in third place.

One of MyHealth’s concerns is that OKSHINE won’t be operational with Orion in time to secure a 90/10 match of federal dollars before it declines this September to a 75/25 or 50/50 match.

Kimble said each bidder had to respond to a timeline of when deliverables would be met, so he considers it conjecture by MyHealth that Orion can’t meet the deadline.