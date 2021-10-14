State jobless claims continue to decline

First-time state jobless claims declined 8% last week after increasing slightly the prior week, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 2,126 initial claims for unemployment benefits were filed the week ending Saturday, 186 fewer than the upwardly revised total of 2,312 claims filed the week ending Oct. 2.

Oklahoma was one of 17 states to post declines in initial claims last week.

Continued claims, those filed after one week of unemployment, declined for the 13th consecutive week, or from 18,527 the week ending Sept. 25, to 16,105 claims the following week.

Meanwhile, the four-week moving average of initial claims declined for the 15th consecutive week from 2,594 claims to 2,502 claims.

The four-week moving average of continued claims declined from 20,330 the week ending Oct. 2 to 18,837 claims the following week.