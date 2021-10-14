State jobless claims continue to decline

First-time state jobless claims declined 8% last week after increasing slightly the prior week, according to a government report.
The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 2,126 initial claims for unemployment benefits were filed the week ending Saturday, 186 fewer than the upwardly revised total of 2,312 claims filed the week ending Oct. 2.
Oklahoma was one of 17 states to post declines in initial claims last week.
Continued claims, those filed after one week of unemployment, declined for the 13th consecutive week, or from 18,527 the week ending Sept. 25, to 16,105 claims the following week.
Meanwhile, the four-week moving average of initial claims declined for the 15th consecutive week from 2,594 claims to 2,502 claims.
The four-week moving average of continued claims declined from 20,330 the week ending Oct. 2 to 18,837 claims the following week.
“While initial claims fluctuate some weekly, we are continuing to see a decline in the continued claims’ four-week moving average, which is a positive indicator for the overall health of our state’s economy,” said Shelley Zumwalt, Oklahoma Employment Securities Commission Executive Director, commenting on Oct. 2 figures. “Even as we near pre-pandemic unemployment numbers, OESC recognizes there are Oklahomans looking for employment.
“We offer a number of re-employment programs, including training, career fairs and resources, focused on connecting those looking for employment with employers and high-quality job opportunities. Our resources and programs can be accessed through our website or by visiting our workforce offices across the state.”
Nationally, initial claims last week fell below 300,000 for the first time since the pandemic began to 293,000, a decline of 36,000 claims from the prior week.
This is the lowest level for initial claims nationally since March 14, 2020, when it was 256,000.