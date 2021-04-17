State is uncertain when it will release its own COVID-19 variant sequencing results

Oklahoma ranks last in the U.S. for rate of specimens sequenced, at 0.12%, according to the latest CDC data. The U.S. average is 1.27% — more than 10 times higher than Oklahoma’s.

Public Health Lab Director Mike Kayser explained that issue Thursday by saying the state had been submitting the minimum required number of samples per week — 10 — to the CDC.

Kayser also said there had been some confusion about where to send the specimens.

“Maybe we weren’t aware we could send more. They want 10 a week, and maybe we could have sent more to them,” Kayser said.

CDC data show that 530 specimens have been sequenced for Oklahoma since genomic testing began.

Dr. Mary Clarke, the new president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, said in a statement Friday that the state must do better to identify variants and that her organization is hopeful that the new Oklahoma Pandemic Center for Innovation & Excellence, housed in the same building as the newly relocated Public Health Lab in Stillwater, will become fully operational soon and increase sequencing.