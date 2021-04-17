State is uncertain when it will release its own COVID-19 variant sequencing results

Officials aren’t sure when the state will begin reporting COVID-19 variant surveillance results from its Public Health Laboratory after the CDC recently put out guidance on sending genomic sequencing results to local health departments.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requested on April 9 that labs report to state, local and tribal health departments any genetic codes of positive specimens they have mapped.
“It is critically important for the nation’s COVID-19 pandemic response to understand the genetic diversity, spread, and evolution of SARS-CoV-2, including variant viruses,” the CDC’s online post says.
The Tulsa World asked the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday about when it might release that data publicly. OSDH responded late Friday with a statement from Jolianne Stone, deputy state epidemiologist.
“OSDH is looking to put cumulative variants identified from labs in the weekly epidemiology reports, but it is not known at this time when the (Public Health Lab) will be reporting variants as the agency is sending all specimens to the CDC,” Stone wrote.
The CDC has begun displaying variant data in each state by percent proportion. Oklahoma isn’t listed among the 26 states in the online data because the CDC’s analysis is based on states with at least 300 sequences in a four-week period ending March 27.
Oklahoma ranks last in the U.S. for rate of specimens sequenced, at 0.12%, according to the latest CDC data. The U.S. average is 1.27% — more than 10 times higher than Oklahoma’s.
Public Health Lab Director Mike Kayser explained that issue Thursday by saying the state had been submitting the minimum required number of samples per week — 10 — to the CDC.
Kayser also said there had been some confusion about where to send the specimens.
“Maybe we weren’t aware we could send more. They want 10 a week, and maybe we could have sent more to them,” Kayser said.
CDC data show that 530 specimens have been sequenced for Oklahoma since genomic testing began.
Dr. Mary Clarke, the new president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, said in a statement Friday that the state must do better to identify variants and that her organization is hopeful that the new Oklahoma Pandemic Center for Innovation & Excellence, housed in the same building as the newly relocated Public Health Lab in Stillwater, will become fully operational soon and increase sequencing.
“Identifying variants of concern quickly allows for timely contact tracing to slow the spread of these variants giving our state precious time to vaccinate and protect more Oklahomans from this terrible virus,” Clarke wrote. “Variants of concern can spread more quickly, cause more severe disease, evade detection from diagnostic testing, decrease the response to treatment, and potentially evade natural or vaccine induced immunity.”
Mixed messaging has come out of the State Health Department about how much genetic sequencing of variants it can do.
Health Department Deputy Commissioner Travis Kirkpatrick said on March 26that all positive cases identified by labs within the state’s public health network were being sequenced. Kirkpatrick added that 5% to 10% of negative samples were being tested, too.
At the time of Kirkpatrick’s comments, the CDC’s latest data as of March 21 ranked Oklahoma next to last in the U.S. in percentage of cases sequenced at 0.091%.
However, Kayser said in a news conference Tuesday that his lab is working up to being able to do 10% of “appropriate positives,” along with some negative samples in which the person tested exhibited symptoms.
So, in other words, the Public Health Lab’s goal is to do 10% of a specific subset of all positives — not all positives.
Kayser said Kirkpatrick probably got too excited about new capabilities and misspoke about the lab’s actual capacity.
As a geneticist, Kayser said he would love to be able to sequence all positives, but he said it’s an expensive and labor-intensive process, requiring care in choosing which ones are worth doing.
The new Public Health Lab has two machines that each can sequence batches of 384 samples in an 18-hour period — or 768 combined, Kayser said.
“The complexity of this — this isn’t something that just anyone can buy a lab analyzer and plug in a sample and get a result,” Kayser said. “We’ve had lots of people working long hours and doing great work to get us to the point where we’re at.”
He described the lab as in its infancy and said it has sequenced a couple hundred specimens so far. The lab has found three cases of the United Kingdom variant, one of the South Africa variant and four of the two California variants, he said.
For perspective, the state’s seven-day rolling average of positive cases was 340 per day on Wednesday.
The CDC last reported individual variant counts by state on April 12. Oklahoma had nine of the variant first found in the U.K, one of the Brazil variant and one of the South Africa variant.
Gov. Kevin Stitt relocated the Public Health Lab to Stillwater from Oklahoma City during the pandemic. Some legislators and the Oklahoma State Medical Association have criticized the timing of the move because of the pandemic.
