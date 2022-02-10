State House speaker says chamber won't hear school voucher bill

OKLAHOMA CITY — House Speaker Charles McCall on Thursday said he will not hear a controversial school voucher bill.
Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, is the author of Senate Bill 1647, dubbed the “Oklahoma Empowerment Act.” It would create accounts that would allow parents to use their child’s state education dollars to pursue a variety of educational pathways, including charter schools, home schooling and private schools.
Gov. Kevin Stitt expressed strong support for the bill in his State of the State speech opening the legislative session on Monday.
McCall said the House has not been involved in work on Treat’s bill over the interim.
“Quite honestly, I don’t believe it will be heard in the House,” McCall said Thursday during a legislative summit sponsored by the Oklahoma Press Association. “That is just not a priority of our membership.”
He said no one in the House has introduced the bill.
“I don’t plan to hear that bill this year and I have communicated that,” McCall said.
McCall said the Legislature last year did a lot of work on open school transfers. He said he believes that is the best policy for the state and that it works in all corners of the state.
McCall said he is not aware of any voucher bills that have been filed in the House.
McCall said many rural schools are concerned vouchers could hurt their districts because there are few options.
“That is why I feel the open transfer is a much more equitable policy,” McCall said.
The open transfer policy gives parents a choice, he said.
House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, said her caucus heard from some Republicans who were not on board with a voucher plan, adding that some of the discontent comes from rural schools and communities where the public school is the only option.
“They are not seeking access to vouchers,” Virgin said. “They are not seeking access to school choice. So they feel that would take money away from their communities and send it to communities where there might be more options.”
Virgin said pubic dollars should go to public schools.
“I think the voucher bill in general has a pretty uphill battle in the House,” Virgin said.
Treat spoke before McCall and touted his school voucher bill.
Lawmakers have put record amounts of money into public education and will continue to do that, Treat said.
“No child shall be left behind or be in a situation where they can’t get their best educational attainment,” Treat said. “We are going to empower parents, through the Oklahoma Empowerment Act, to give the money to allow the money to follow the student wherever they go.”
Treat was asked about McCall’s position that the bill would not be heard in the House.
“I knew that this was going to be an uphill battle — all worthwhile efforts are,” Treat said. “However, I am more determined than ever to charge that hill.
“Our kids and the future of Oklahoma are worth it. Nothing will stop me from persisting until all parents regardless of their race, zip code, or income, are able to find the right fit for their child.”
Lawmakers must adjourn by 5 p.m. May 27.