State health officials working to increase COVID-19 vaccine access in Tulsa

Those who can’t get the second dose within the recommended timeframe should not feel like they received no benefits from the first dose, Taylor said.

“I feel confident you will see benefits up to an extended period of time,” Taylor said.

The state has opened up vaccination eligibility for some people in Phase 2, which includes certain health care workers, first responders and those 65 years old and older.

He said he did not have a timeline when additional groups in Phase Two would be eligible.

Others in Phase 2 include teachers and those under 65 years old with underlying health conditions.

First doses have already been provided to more than 146,000 people 65 years old and older, a demographic, said Reed, “that is at a much higher risk for a bad outcome from COVID.”

The state, though, needs to ensure those 65 years old and older have an opportunity to get vaccinated before another group is eligible, Reed said.

Reed said he was recently on a call with chief medical officers in the Oklahoma City area regarding the early impact of vaccines.