State health officials working to increase COVID-19 vaccine access in Tulsa

OKLAHOMA CITY — State health officials are working to increase the COVID-19 vaccine availability in Tulsa, Deputy Health Commissioner Keith Reed said Friday.
“We have been working hard with the Tulsa area because we need to increase our appointment availability in the Tulsa area,” Reed said.
He said state officials are working with the Tulsa Health Department to assist local residents.
“We are seeing a lot of Tulsa residents drive around the state in search of their appointment,” said Reed, who explained the demand for vaccine has exceeded supply.
Reed encouraged those seeking an initial dose not to take up available slots for those seeking the second shot. He said clinics clearly indicate whether they will be providing an initial dose or the booster injection.
The state has set up a web-based portal system where residents can sign up to learn eligibility and receive a link to appointment availability. Appointments can be made at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
The vaccines require two shots 21 days or 28 days apart, but the timeline for the second dose is not set in stone, Reed said.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Jared Taylor said the three- to four-week window is the earliest where a booster would be needed.
Those who can’t get the second dose within the recommended timeframe should not feel like they received no benefits from the first dose, Taylor said.
“I feel confident you will see benefits up to an extended period of time,” Taylor said.
The state has opened up vaccination eligibility for some people in Phase 2, which includes certain health care workers, first responders and those 65 years old and older.
He said he did not have a timeline when additional groups in Phase Two would be eligible.
Others in Phase 2 include teachers and those under 65 years old with underlying health conditions.
First doses have already been provided to more than 146,000 people 65 years old and older, a demographic, said Reed, “that is at a much higher risk for a bad outcome from COVID.”
The state, though, needs to ensure those 65 years old and older have an opportunity to get vaccinated before another group is eligible, Reed said.
Reed said he was recently on a call with chief medical officers in the Oklahoma City area regarding the early impact of vaccines.
“One of the things that they reported is they are seeing a much improved attendance in the workforce, so they are seeing the impact the vaccination on decreasing the sick rate and such among the health care workforce,” Reed said.
Taylor said it is possible recommended measures to combat the spread, such as wearing mask, social distancing and washing hands, have reduced the number of people who come down with the flu.
He said it is possible this year’s flu is a mild strain, but it is reasonable to say the COVID-19 mitigation strategies are reducing the number of individuals who get the flu.
