State Health Department urges COVID-19 vaccination as new cases nearly double in a week

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is urging residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as the new omicron variant spreads in the U.S. and cases here nearly double in only a week.

The state's seven-day average for new cases hit 1,245 on Monday, up 83% from 679 only seven days prior. The delta wave's peak reached 2,806 in late August.

The 679 case average Nov. 29 has become the low point following the delta surge, which remained much higher than the nadir of 99 new cases per day in early June after the fall and winter wave.

Interim Health Commissioner Keith Reed in a statement Monday noted that the omicron variant has been identified in at least 17 states, though not yet Oklahoma.

"We urge Oklahomans to get vaccinated, and for those who are fully vaccinated and eligible, get a booster dose for additional protection as we continue to learn more about the transmissibility of this new variant," Reed said.

"Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones against severe illness and hospitalization due to COVID-19."