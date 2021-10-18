State Health Department to add another 1,000-plus COVID-19 deaths to cumulative total after review process

“After discussions with the physicians — of course we always defer to the physician since they are the ones that are seeing the patient — it was an extremely small number throughout the entire process.”

On a day in early April, the state performed another data dump of unreported COVID deaths that totaled 1,716 as it worked to get caught up while the cold-weather surge was waning.

Stone said OSDH has implemented a process to try to remain as close to the CDC’s provisional death data as possible and not fall behind again.

“We feel very confident that we will be able to continually accurately report deaths moving forward,” Stone said.

The state switched to reporting CDC provisional deaths as its COVID-19 death data point when its own data fell behind by about 2,500 deaths.

“We will continue to use the CDC’s total COVID-19 death count as our publicly reported data point,” Stone said.

Amid the delta variant surge, Oklahoma since early August has generally ranked among the top 10 states for weekly rate of COVID-19 deaths.

The state ranked 8th in federal data Thursday, with a death rate of 5.2. per 100,000 that was double the national rate of 2.6.