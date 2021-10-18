State Health Department to add another 1,000-plus COVID-19 deaths to cumulative total after review process

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is poised to add another 1,000-plus COVID-19 deaths to its cumulative data after an annual review process to finalize numbers for the federal government.
The CDC’s provisional COVID-19 death count was 10,795 deaths for Oklahoma as of Wednesday, which is 1,393 more than the state’s reported 9,402. A former state epidemiologist in March acknowledged that the state had fallen behind in reporting COVID deaths by about 2,500 deaths.
Jolianne Stone, the latest state epidemiologist, on Thursday said her agency will add 1,053 more COVID deaths to its cumulative total this week. The CDC’s provisional COVID death count relies on death certificates, while OSDH conducts its own investigations into each death before reporting them in its data.
Stone said most of the deaths were straightforward to confirm as attributable to COVID. She added that the state is confident its reconciled data reported to CDC “adequately and accurately reflects” the COVID deaths in Oklahoma since the pandemic’s beginning.
“We utilize multiple levels of data,” Stone said. “So we utilized not only the death certificate data but also the national case definition. And there were very, very few that (had) some uncertainty at that point in time.
“After discussions with the physicians — of course we always defer to the physician since they are the ones that are seeing the patient — it was an extremely small number throughout the entire process.”
On a day in early April, the state performed another data dump of unreported COVID deaths that totaled 1,716 as it worked to get caught up while the cold-weather surge was waning.
Stone said OSDH has implemented a process to try to remain as close to the CDC’s provisional death data as possible and not fall behind again.
“We feel very confident that we will be able to continually accurately report deaths moving forward,” Stone said.
The state switched to reporting CDC provisional deaths as its COVID-19 death data point when its own data fell behind by about 2,500 deaths.
“We will continue to use the CDC’s total COVID-19 death count as our publicly reported data point,” Stone said.
Amid the delta variant surge, Oklahoma since early August has generally ranked among the top 10 states for weekly rate of COVID-19 deaths.
The state ranked 8th in federal data Thursday, with a death rate of 5.2. per 100,000 that was double the national rate of 2.6.
The state’s seven-day moving average for COVID deaths was 37 per day, according to CDC’s data Wednesday. The high point in the delta surge came in early October at 49 deaths per day across seven days.
<&rule>
Featured video