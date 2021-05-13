State Health Department says fully vaccinated adolescents won't be required to quarantine if exposed to COVID-19

She urged parents with concerns about the vaccine to consult with their primary-care physician or pediatrician. Adolescent vaccinations are key, she said, because so many spread the virus while not exhibiting symptoms. They also have a high level of social dynamics and interactions with older populations.

"So by doing this we can hopefully help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 even more," Stone said.

Deputy Health Commissioner Keith Reed said there are about 215,000 Oklahomans ages 12 to 15 now eligible and approximately 320,000 eligible who are from 12 to 17 years old.

Parental consent is required, Reed said, and a pre-authorization form allowing a minor to receive the vaccine without a parent present will be on the state's vaccine website in the coming days. In that scenario, he said, the child still must be accompanied by an adult who can attest that the parents have provided consent.

Reed said OSDH is having conversations with some school districts still in session, encouraging superintendents and staff to work with local health departments to take advantage of any opportunities to set up vaccine clinics at schools.