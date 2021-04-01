State Health Department can't show it received $20 million in PPE

OKLAHOMA CITY — A state audit found that the Oklahoma State Department of Health spent over $20 million during the COVID-19 pandemic for personal protective equipment it has no record of receiving.

A report from the Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector, which was released Tuesday and first reported by The Frontier, said the routine audit found 28 wire payments from the Health Department totaling $20,431,981 without documentation to show whether the purchased PPE was received.

The state Health Department is conducting an internal review in response to the audit and an analysis of its PPE supply and financial records.

The audit also found several payments from the Health Department that weren’t entered into the state accounting system during the 2020 fiscal year: 18 wire transfers totaling over $18 million.