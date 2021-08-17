State health commissioner frames masks as 'personal choice' despite CDC guidance, delta variant elevating risks

“Do your part, please,” Clark said. “I mean, we’ve got to band together on this because if we don’t we’ll be living with this for a long time.”

Dr. Dale Bratzler, the University of Oklahoma’s chief COVID officer, on Friday pointed to state data that show that 62% of COVID hospital patients were ages younger than 65 in the first week of August.

Bratzler said COVID-19 remains a disease of the older population but more young patients — including children — are being admitted to hospitals.

“We’re dealing with a different virus that infects everybody and may cause more severe disease,” Bratzler said.

He said recent research shows there is some natural protection after an infection but that getting vaccinated after an infection creates a “substantially stronger” immune response and “dramatically reduces” risk of hospitalization and complications.

Bratzler said the vaccine reduced the risk of getting reinfected for people who have previously had COVID-19 by more than half. “So very, very important to understand that we recommend — it is a formal CDC recommendation — that all people who have had COVID-19 get the vaccine because now we know that it provides additional protection.”