State health commissioner frames masks as 'personal choice' despite CDC guidance, delta variant elevating risks

State Health Commissioner Lance Frye is framing mask wearing as a personal choice, although the CDC now recommends that even vaccinated people wear face coverings in public indoor settings where transmission rates are substantial or high — all but two counties in Oklahoma.
Personal choice and personal responsibility are two key phrases Frye and Gov. Kevin Stitt use to put the onus on Oklahomans to act accordingly in the pandemic rather than implement public health mitigation measures.
However, Oklahoma ranks among the 10 worst states in weekly new cases, deaths, hospitalizations and test positivity, according to the latest federal data.
With the cumulative number of vaccinations also ranking among the bottom, COVID’s delta variant has upended what had been shaping up into a promising summer.
Some vaccinated people can still have elevated risks — such as those with compromised immune systems or underlying health conditions — and young children aren’t yet eligible for vaccination. Research indicates that vaccinated people can carry the same viral loads as unvaccinated people if infected by the delta variant, meaning immunized people can be contagious, too.
But the state’s stance appears to be entrenched in “personal responsibility” rather than pivoting toward some level of restrictions to try to help protect those still at higher risk despite vaccination or who can’t be vaccinated.
“If you’re not going to rely on people to do what they need to do, I think we’re in trouble,” Frye said during a COVID-19 media briefing Friday, the first one in more than a month. “Everyone’s responsible for their own health care and their own safety.
“We’re encouraging everyone to please do what they need to do to make sure that they’re safe and the people around them are safe.”
Dr. Jennifer Clark said there is some solace amid delta variant’s explosion across Oklahoma in that the death rate isn’t nearly as steep as it was in 2020 — a nod toward vaccine efficacy.
But Clark used her COVID-19 Project ECHO session last week to highlight some concerns that have developed through research:
The delta variant’s ability to infect is 50% greater than the alpha variant’s, which was 50% greater than the original strain’s.
Vaccinated individuals infected with the delta variant can equally carry and spread the virus.
Known treatments — monoclonal antibodies and convalescent plasma — aren’t as effective.
Clark noted that vaccine efficacy, while still powerful, is somewhat reduced by the delta variant.
She said data show a greater than 90% protection from death, 71% to 88% protection from hospitalization and 40% to 60% protection against symptomatic infection.
“Do your part, please,” Clark said. “I mean, we’ve got to band together on this because if we don’t we’ll be living with this for a long time.”
Dr. Dale Bratzler, the University of Oklahoma’s chief COVID officer, on Friday pointed to state data that show that 62% of COVID hospital patients were ages younger than 65 in the first week of August.
Bratzler said COVID-19 remains a disease of the older population but more young patients — including children — are being admitted to hospitals.
“We’re dealing with a different virus that infects everybody and may cause more severe disease,” Bratzler said.
He said recent research shows there is some natural protection after an infection but that getting vaccinated after an infection creates a “substantially stronger” immune response and “dramatically reduces” risk of hospitalization and complications.
Bratzler said the vaccine reduced the risk of getting reinfected for people who have previously had COVID-19 by more than half. “So very, very important to understand that we recommend — it is a formal CDC recommendation — that all people who have had COVID-19 get the vaccine because now we know that it provides additional protection.”
Bratzler also noted a study published in Nature in which 50 different long-term effects have been identified that are possible after a COVID-19 infection.
“Again, you don’t want to get COVID because 30% or so will develop long-haul symptoms, and they can be substantial,” Bratzler said.
