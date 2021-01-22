 Skip to main content
State health commissioner confirms downward trend in COVID-19 cases
State health commissioner confirms downward trend in COVID-19 cases

A day after publicly second-guessing a recent drop in new COVID-19 cases reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye said Thursday that the trend is accurate.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s commissioner of health confirmed a downward trend in new daily COVID-19 infections on Thursday.

A day after publicly second-guessing a recent drop in new COVID-19 cases reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the health commissioner, Dr. Lance Frye, said the trend is accurate.

“The COVID-19 case numbers have been significantly lower this week, which prompted us to investigate their validity as well as our reporting systems out of an abundance of caution,” he said in a statement. “After checking with staff and comparing different sources of information, we can report the data is accurate and our case count has been significantly down this week.”

Frye said he’s hopeful that the current downward trend, which follows a similar trend nationwide, will continue.

