State health commissioner confirms downward trend in COVID-19 cases

A day after publicly second-guessing a recent drop in new COVID-19 cases reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the health commissioner, Dr. Lance Frye, said the trend is accurate.

“The COVID-19 case numbers have been significantly lower this week, which prompted us to investigate their validity as well as our reporting systems out of an abundance of caution,” he said in a statement. “After checking with staff and comparing different sources of information, we can report the data is accurate and our case count has been significantly down this week.”