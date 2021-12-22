 Skip to main content
State game wardens remain deputized on Cherokee land after hunting, fishing compact expires Dec. 31
State game wardens remain deputized on Cherokee land after hunting, fishing compact expires Dec. 31

State game wardens will remain deputized on Cherokee land after a hunting and fishing compact with the tribe expires Dec. 31. A cross-deputization agreement that took effect one month after the Supreme Court's landmark McGirt decision will remain in place between the Cherokee Nation and Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, according to state officials.

OKLAHOMA CITY — State game wardens will remain deputized on Cherokee land after a hunting and fishing compact with the tribe expires Dec. 31.

Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation Chuck Hoskin, Jr. leads the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Cherokee National Research Center in Tahlequah on Dec. 8, 2021.
