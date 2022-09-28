 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

State, federal environmental officials to host meeting on Bristow Superfund site

  • Updated
  • 0
2018-07-08 ne-okepa2 (copy)

Contamination is seen in a waterway near the Wilcox Oil Co. Superfund site in Bristow in this 1999 photo. 

 Courtesy EPA

The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality and the Environmental Protection Agency will host a community meeting in Bristow to discuss a local Superfund site.

The meeting is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at the City Council Chambers, 110 W. Seventh Ave. 

Participants will learn about the cleanup under way at the Wilcox Oil Co. Superfund site. It will be a come-and-go event with a short presentation at 6:15 p.m. Representatives from the DEQ and the EPA will be available for discussion and to answer questions.

Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now

The Wilcox site was added to the National Priorities List, also known as the Superfund list, in late 2013.

The site encompasses the former Lorraine/Wilcox Refinery and was used by two refineries with overlapping boundaries from 1915 to 1965. The former oil refineries and tank farms span about 150 acres.

People are also reading…

People seeking more information are urged to call Katrina Higgins-Coltrain, EPA remedial project manager, at 214-665-8143 or Todd Downham, DEQ project manager, at 405-702-5136.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lawmakers target 'gender reassignment medical treatment' at OU Health

Lawmakers target 'gender reassignment medical treatment' at OU Health

The bill appropriates $39.4 million to the University Hospitals Authority "to expand the capacity of behavioral health care for the children of this state," but only on the condition that no facility owned by the authority or its associated trust perform "gender reassignment medical treatment” for children under 18.

Watch Now: Related Video

Nigeria flooding: Highest waters in a decade kills over 300 people

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert