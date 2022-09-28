State, federal environmental officials to host meeting on Bristow Superfund site

The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality and the Environmental Protection Agency will host a community meeting in Bristow to discuss a local Superfund site.

The meeting is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at the City Council Chambers, 110 W. Seventh Ave.

Participants will learn about the cleanup under way at the Wilcox Oil Co. Superfund site. It will be a come-and-go event with a short presentation at 6:15 p.m. Representatives from the DEQ and the EPA will be available for discussion and to answer questions.

The Wilcox site was added to the National Priorities List, also known as the Superfund list, in late 2013.

The site encompasses the former Lorraine/Wilcox Refinery and was used by two refineries with overlapping boundaries from 1915 to 1965. The former oil refineries and tank farms span about 150 acres.

People seeking more information are urged to call Katrina Higgins-Coltrain, EPA remedial project manager, at 214-665-8143 or Todd Downham, DEQ project manager, at 405-702-5136.