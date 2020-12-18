State expected to have $631.2 million more for upcoming budget

“Second, transfer payments for unemployment benefits have targeted important needs that have helped Oklahoma families weather the storm. These initiatives have made a difference in revenue collections.”

He said with the exception of oil and gas and the hospitality industry, the state’s economy appears to be stable right now.

“Over the course of this past fiscal year, Oklahoma’s state revenues have dropped due to the impact of the historic COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with the substantial loss of oil and gas drilling activity," Stitt said in a statement.

"However, Oklahoma was one of the first states to fully re-open its economy after the onset of the pandemic to allow Oklahomans to operate their businesses and safely return to work.

"Thanks to this decision, and the effective deployment of the CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Funds to our citizens, businesses, cities and counties, the Fiscal Year 2021 predictions are coming in better than expected," he said.

"By these projections, we now believe we will see less than half the revenue losses predicted in April.