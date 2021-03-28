State epidemiologist offers two separate mea culpas after COVID-19 data controversies, expresses confidence in improving reporting capabilities

Taylor said the state has "done admirably," given its limited and outdated resources, but certainly isn't perfect. He said he sees opportunities in which the state has learned from what it could have done better but also will defend "a lot of things" it has done well.

"We will have improved technological capabilities; we do already have improvements over what we had previously," Taylor said. "We will continue to improve that as we move forward.

"I feel very confident we will have the ability and the expertise to see what is happening as we move into the future, able to respond to that appropriately, and deal with that as we can."

Taylor said the state has technology improvements continuously occurring.

He specifically nodded toward strides he says the state is making in the genomic sequencing of COVID-19 variants, which is another data reporting area that has drawn concern.

Oklahoma ranks next to last in the U.S. in percentage of cases sequenced to identify the variants of concern, with the state doing only 0.091% as of March 21, according to CDC data.

Oklahoma also is the only state so far that hasn't confirmed the presence of the B.1.1.7 variant that was first identified in the United Kingdom, according to CDC data Thursday.