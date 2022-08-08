 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Department of Corrections director announces retirement

  • Updated
  • 0
Scott Crow(copy)

Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow on Monday announced his retirement.

 NATE BILLINGS, The Oklahoman file

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow on Monday announced his retirement.

Crow’s last day as director will be Oct. 31.

Crow joined ODOC in April 1996 following a career in law enforcement, with roles ranging from officer to leadership.

In his 26 years with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Crow has served in several capacities, including inspector general, administrator of field operations, and chief of operations.

Crow was named interim director in June 2019, following the departure of former Director Joe Allbaugh.

In December 2019, Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed Crow as the agency’s director, removing the interim title.

“I take pride in knowing I am leaving the agency in better shape than it was when I became director, and the staff should receive all of the credit for that,” Crow said in a news release. “For three years, I have been fortunate enough to lead the thousands of talented professionals in this agency.”

Leading the agency has been the highest honor his law enforcement career, Crow said.

“Scott Crow has led the Department of Corrections with professionalism and has been an outstanding partner in executing our vision to run state government more efficiently and reform criminal justice in Oklahoma,” Stitt said.

“Since 2019 when he became director, our state has improved in recidivism to number one in the nation, we closed three full-size prisons to save taxpayer resources, and we have over 4,500 fewer inmates in our prisons, all while ensuring public safety.

“After more than three decades of devoted state service, Director Crow has earned a restful and enjoyable retirement. I am grateful for his willingness to take on the challenge of leading a state agency and I wish him and his family the best.” ​

barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com

