State Capitol relatively quiet Saturday despite preparations for possible unrest

State Capitol relatively quiet Saturday despite preparations for possible unrest

  • Updated
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Capitol was quiet Saturday in the wake of reports that statehouses across the nation could be subject to armed protests.

The increased security at the Capitol was hard to miss. Members of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol had vehicles and personnel throughout the Capitol complex.

David and Cindy Badger of Oklahoma City made the trip the state Capitol to “pray for our country and freedom.”

Cindy Badger, who supported President Donald Trump, said she had planned to hold a Saturday gathering at the Capitol, but it got canceled due to the potential threat of violence.

“You can’t hide at home when your country is burning,” she said, citing current national political discord.

In contrast, a man in a white sedan bearing a Joe Biden 2020 sign drove around the Capitol parking lot in support of the new president-elect. 

Last week, armed rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress was certifying  Biden’s victory. Five people died. Property was destroyed.

Gov. Kevin Stitt on Friday called up about 100 members of the Oklahoma National Guard to assist through Thursday.

Lawmakers and legislative staffers have been advised to avoid the Capitol during the weekend.

Watch Now: See the chaos as pro-Trump rioters storm U.S. Capitol, now secured

See a recap of key moments as violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a chaotic riot aimed at thwarting a vote to certify Joe Biden's presidential election victory.

