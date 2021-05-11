State begins publishing COVID-19 variant data as it still ranks last in U.S. for genetic sequencing

Oklahoma remains last in genomic sequencing for COVID-19 variants in the U.S., federal data show, but the state now is releasing its data publicly in a weekly report as it says it's ramping up that work.
An OU Health pediatric infectious disease expert said it's important to have a good grasp of which variants are spreading in the state because they can have disproportionate effects among different population demographics.
The state's weekly epidemiology and surveillance report released last Wednesday includes a chart showing that five variants of concern have been found so far in Oklahoma. By far the most prevalent of the five is the B.1.1.7 strain first identified in the United Kingdom.
The state's Public Health Laboratory sequenced 460 specimens from Jan. 1 through May 3, of which 128 (27.8%) were the U.K. variety. The U.K. variant also is the most common in the United States.
The next most prominent in Oklahoma are the two variants first found in California — B.1.427 and B.1.429 — which combine to acount for 19 cases, or 4.1%.
Four cases (0.9%) of the South Africa B.1.351 variant and two cases (0.4%) of the Brazil P.1 variant have been identified so far in Oklahoma.
Dr. Donna Tyungu, a pediatric infectious disease specialist with OU Health, said in a Healthier Oklahoma Coalition news conference on April 27 that knowing which variants are circulating is important in understanding what might be expected and what actions to take.
For example, Tyungu said the P.1 variant has killed more than 1,300 children in Brazil — half of them younger than 5 years old.
She said the double mutant variant out of India appears to wield more of an effect in people ages 30 to 50.
The original strain disproportionately affects people ages 75 and older, she said.
"I think it's very important for us to know what variant is circulating, especially as we move into next winter," Tyungu said. "Really understanding what things are going to look like with RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and flu and COVID — I think it's important for us to know which variants we're dealing with."
State Epidemiologist Jolianne Stone said in a virtual news conference on May 4 that the Oklahoma State Department of Health is closely monitoring variant trends in other states and countries — not just Oklahoma — as it ramps up its sequencing ability.
Stone said it's important to get vaccinated because research suggests the variants are more transmissible than the original COVID-19. There is no evidence, she added, that the current vaccines are ineffective against the variants.
In Oklahoma, Stone said, there have been fewer than 200 vaccine "breakthrough" infections — people who have been infected with COVID-19 after becoming fully vaccinated.
Of the breakthrough cases, only 14 patients required hospitalization — and 12 of them had some type of comorbidity that likely put them at higher risk, she said.
"So that's a very, very minute number of individuals that have been hospitalized," Stone said, noting that about 1.2 million people had been vaccinated in Oklahoma at the time of her comments.
Variants of concern in Oklahoma account for one-third of all the Public Health Lab's sequenced specimens, while almost two-thirds were considered unremarkable. There were 11 specimens — 2.4% — that were either variants of interest or variants to watch — lesser designations than those labeled a concern.
Across the U.S., the U.K. variant was 59.6% of all variants identified by sequencing for the two weeks ending April 10, according to the CDC as of May 4.
Oklahoma has only sequenced 0.15% of its specimens, which puts the state last in the nation. The next lowest are Arkansas (0.2%), Iowa (0.22%), Mississippi (0.27%), and Kentucky and Tennessee tied at 0.36%.
The five highest are Wyoming (9.61%), Hawaii (6.04%), Washington (4.75%), Maine (4.73%) and Vermont (3.78%).
Variants in Oklahoma
The state's Public Health Lab genetically sequenced 460 specimens from Jan. 1 to May 3.
Variants of concern
B.1.1.7 (U.K.): 128
B.1.351 (South Africa): 4
B.1.427/B.1.429 (California): 19
P.1 (Brazil): 2
Variants of interest
B.1.525 (New York): 1
B.1.526 (New York): 6
Variants to watch
B.1.617.2 (India): 1
B.1.617.1 (India): 1
B.1.1.318 (U.K.): 2
No concern
296
Total sequenced
460
Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health