State begins publishing COVID-19 variant data as it still ranks last in U.S. for genetic sequencing

Dr. Donna Tyungu, a pediatric infectious disease specialist with OU Health, said in a Healthier Oklahoma Coalition news conference on April 27 that knowing which variants are circulating is important in understanding what might be expected and what actions to take.

For example, Tyungu said the P.1 variant has killed more than 1,300 children in Brazil — half of them younger than 5 years old.

She said the double mutant variant out of India appears to wield more of an effect in people ages 30 to 50.

The original strain disproportionately affects people ages 75 and older, she said.

"I think it's very important for us to know what variant is circulating, especially as we move into next winter," Tyungu said. "Really understanding what things are going to look like with RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and flu and COVID — I think it's important for us to know which variants we're dealing with."

State Epidemiologist Jolianne Stone said in a virtual news conference on May 4 that the Oklahoma State Department of Health is closely monitoring variant trends in other states and countries — not just Oklahoma — as it ramps up its sequencing ability.