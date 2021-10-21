State appellate court extends McGirt ruling to include Quapaw Nation

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tulsa said it has anticipated such a decision could be made and has been making preparations to take on the additional case load.

Gov. Kevin Stitt, meanwhile, ripped the decision in a statement released following the ruling.

“The Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling continues to tear Oklahoma apart," Stitt said. "Today the Court of Criminals Appeals found that for purposes of federal criminal law, a portion of Ottawa County no longer falls under the jurisdiction of the state of Oklahoma. This is the sixth new jurisdiction in our state. Oklahoma is literally being torn into pieces.”

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor, appointed to the position by Stitt, has filed over 30 challenges to the landmark ruling in the U.S. Supreme Court.

“One of the most basic functions of a state in the United States of America is the ability to enforce the rule of law and keep the public safe,” Stitt continued. “If we cannot do that, we do not have a state. Oklahoma has lost much of that ability in the eastern half of our state, and as of today, that now includes another portion of Ottawa County.