State and Tulsa health officials follow federal guidance to resume use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced Monday its immediate resumption of use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in line with federal government recommendations.

The Tulsa Health Department said it would follow suit beginning Tuesday.

Deputy Health Commissioner Keith Reed said in a statement that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration have authorized use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine with a warning label explaining the potential for a rare side effect.

“When we originally paused administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, it was unclear whether the rare blood clotting reaction that spurred the pause was directly linked to the vaccine,” Reed wrote.

“After analyzing the occurrences, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has identified a link between the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the potential adverse reaction of blood clotting but has deemed it extremely uncommon. They have identified 15 cases of the occurrence among nearly 8 million total doses administered.”

