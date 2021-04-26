 Skip to main content
State and Tulsa health officials follow federal guidance to resume use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Photo3 (copy)

Oklahoma officials said they will resume usage of the Johnson & Johnson — or Janssen — vaccine with a warning label that notes a very rare blood-clotting side effect.

 Mary Altaffer, Associated Press

The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced Monday its immediate resumption of use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in line with federal government recommendations.

The Tulsa Health Department said it would follow suit beginning Tuesday.

Deputy Health Commissioner Keith Reed said in a statement that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration have authorized use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine with a warning label explaining the potential for a rare side effect.

“When we originally paused administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, it was unclear whether the rare blood clotting reaction that spurred the pause was directly linked to the vaccine,” Reed wrote.

“After analyzing the occurrences, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has identified a link between the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the potential adverse reaction of blood clotting but has deemed it extremely uncommon. They have identified 15 cases of the occurrence among nearly 8 million total doses administered.”

The federal government paused use of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine on April 13. Reed said that demonstrates the sensitivity of the country’s vaccine monitoring system and how seriously the government takes the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines.

The Tulsa Health Department said in a statement that the FDA and CDC have confidence that the vaccine is safe and effective at preventing COVID-19. Individuals may select from the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines at THD’s clinics as long as they are available.

THD noted that currently the federally supported community vaccination clinic at Tulsa Community College Northeast offers only the Pfizer vaccine.

April 13 video: Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 distribution paused by Oklahoma State Health Department(tncms-asset)0a130e8c-bc57-5043-a6d6-a4c84f6c9a65[0](/tncms-asset)

Staff Writer

I am a general assignment reporter who predominately writes about public health, public safety and justice reform. I'm in journalism to help make this community, state, country and, ultimately, world a better place.

Breaking News