Spavinaw man, 48, killed in three-car crash on Oklahoma 82 in Mayes County

A Spavinaw man was killed Friday afternoon in a collision on Oklahoma 82 in Mayes County.

Michael Shearrer, 48, was driving a 2012 Jeep southbound just before 5 p.m. when a 2015 GMC pickup drove into his path and struck the Jeep head-on, according to a preliminary crash report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The pickup then struck a 2016 Subaru, causing the truck to roll "an unknown number of times before coming to rest on its wheels," troopers said. The Jeep also came to rest on its wheels after rolling, according to the report.

Shearrer was pinned in the Jeep and extricated by crews from Spavinaw and Strang fire departments. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup, a 60-year-old from Eucha, was air-evacuated to a Tulsa hospital in good condition, along with a 60-year-old female passenger who was transported by ground.

A passenger in the Jeep was transported by ground to a Tulsa hospital in good condition. A passenger in the Subaru reportedly refused treatment at the scene for an apparent head injury; the driver and another passenger were uninjured.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. All involved were wearing seatbelts, according to troopers.