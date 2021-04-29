 Skip to main content
Southern Nazarene soccer players start petition to prevent potential ban on kneeling
Southern Nazarene soccer players start petition to prevent potential ban on kneeling

Students at Southern Nazarene University are circulating a petition to prevent a potential school policy that would prevent athletes from kneeling during the national anthem.

Some members of the women's soccer team at the NCAA Division II school in Bethany kneeled in protest of racism during the national anthem before SNU's last two home matches.

"There have been talks about putting a policy in place at the school but that has not happened yet," said Maci Attalla of Piedmont, a member of the soccer team.

"That is the main reason we are fighting it right now. There have been rumors there was going to be a policy in place and we want to make sure that doesn't happen."

Atalla said members of the team met beforehand with SNU coaches about their intentions to kneel during the national anthem.

Read the rest of the story at The Oklahoman. Some stories may require a subscription. 

