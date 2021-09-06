Southeastern Oklahoma man killed in motorcycle crash

A southeastern Oklahoma man was killed and a woman was critically injured Monday when their motorcycle crashed in LeFlore County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Jeffery Price, 58, of Wister was pronounced dead at the scene in Rock Island, troopers said. His passenger, a Wister woman, was flown to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa in critical condition, the OHP said.
Troopers said Price's 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was westbound on Oklahoma 120 about 7:10 p.m. when it failed to stop at a stop sign, crossed onto Morris Loop, ran off the left side of the road and struck a bridge culvert.
Neither person was wearing a helmet, the OHP reported.