SoonerCare waivers to extend as public health emergency gets renewal at federal level

The federal government's public health emergency has been extended again, meaning Medicaid continuous coverage will be extended another 90 days effective Saturday.

COVID-19 prompted the waiver of certain rules in 2020 to allow Medicaid members who become ineligible to maintain their health coverage, guaranteeing continuity amid the pandemic.

The Oklahoma Health Care Authority estimates 200,000 Oklahomans on Medicaid — called SoonerCare in this state — have become ineligible and eventually will be removed from the program after the public health emergency expires.

“The staff at OHCA continue to diligently prepare for the end of the PHE as well as communicate the best we can with those possibly ineligible SoonerCare members and their providers as well community leaders as we gain more information from our federal partners,” Traylor Rains, State Medicaid director, said in a statement.

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra announced the extension Wednesday.

OHCA expects Becerra to announce the end of Medicaid continuous coverage at some point this year and will alert ineligible members when that decision is made. Each member's end dates won't necessarily be the same because OHCA says it will remove them in phases based on need.

“OHCA will use a compassionate risk-based approach, focusing on member utilization and critical health needs,” Kevin Corbett, Secretary of Health and Mental Health and CEO of OHCA, said in a statement. “We will do everything we can to provide affected members with resources to help them once they are no longer eligible for SoonerCare.”

OHCA asks members to update their information because those who are ineligible will be notified via multiple communication channels at three different points in time.

The first notifications will happen when Becerra announces the public health emergency's end and include the end dates of members' benefits.

The second round will happen 45 days prior to members' scheduled end dates, and the third and final notification will come 10 days before removal.

Medicaid stipulates that a single person’s income be at or below 138% of the federal poverty line, or $17,148, according to OHCA. A family of four has a cutoff of $35,256.

Corbett previously has expressed a commitment to work with individuals who become ineligible to find other health insurance options if necessary, such as through new employment or the federal government's health insurance exchange or community partners.

OHCA says individuals might qualify to receive health insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplace, with low-cost monthly premiums when federal subsidies are applied.

The estimated 200,000 Oklahomans who preliminarily appear to no longer qualify for SoonerCare represent about 17-18% of Medicaid enrollees in the state, according to OHCA.

What SoonerCare members can do today

Make sure contact information and documentation are updated by logging in to mysoonercare.org or by calling the SoonerCare helpline at 1-800-987-7767.

Respond to Oklahoma Health Care Authority’s requests for information. If members have received a letter from OHCA requesting information, then they need to respond right away.

Source: Oklahoma Health Care Authority

