Some Oklahomans could see their natural gas bill double this winter

You might find yourself getting hot under the collar as temperatures turn colder this year if you use natural gas to help heat your home.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
You might find yourself getting hot under the collar as temperatures turn colder this year if you use natural gas to help heat your home.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Oklahoma's legislative efforts to curb opioid addiction have resulted in misery for chronic pain sufferers and may have actually increased overdose deaths from illegal substances, state lawmakers were told Monday.
Three former inmates are suing for actual and punitive damages two years after being forced to listen to "Baby Shark" over and over at high volumes in the Oklahoma County jail.
“Biden’s vaccine mandates are a clear abuse of power," Oklahoma AG John O'Connor says.
When a Native person goes missing, there are several complicating factors including jurisdictional confusion and lack of trust. The new law seeks to give Indigenous families a more coordinated pursuit of justice.
Adding even a 1% COLA assumption into projections completely changes the fund's trajectory, the executive director of the teachers retirement system said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention research shows the path toward COVID-19 becoming an endemic disease like the flu — rather than a global pandemic — is vaccination.
The 1.9 million COVID-19 cases that have been reported among the 28 million children ages 5 to 11 in the U.S is a "gross underestimation" of total children infected because they are less likely to exhibit symptoms and be tested, the University of Oklahoma's chief COVID officer said.
The event, open to the public, is set for Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, with ages 12-under admitted free.
State data show how the age 17-and-younger demographic shouldered the brunt of the surge this summer in Oklahoma, comprising as much as 30% of the new cases in a week compared to 18% entering the fall semester. That share has been about 21% in October.
Molnupiravir, under FDA consideration now, overpowers the ability of COVID to replicate and is best used within the first 24 to 48 hours before a "huge amount of viral load has overwhelmed the system."
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.