'Some gave up': When will hospital capacity break in Oklahoma? Fewer nurses to care for COVID-19 patients this time around

As COVID-19 admissions stack up faster than ever, Oklahoma medical professionals aren’t certain what the breaking point will be for hospital capacity after many nurses were driven out of the profession by how awful the pandemic became in the state.

What is certain: Hospitals won’t be able to handle as many people sickened by the more-contagious delta variant as they did during the cold-weather COVID surge that activated crisis standards of care in the state.

“We lost a lot of nurses through the COVID pandemic,” said Dr. Dale Bratzler, the University of Oklahoma’s chief COVID officer, during a livestream press conference with news reporters Thursday. “Some gave up, changed jobs, went working remotely — lots of reasons.

“Back in January and February we handled the capacity with the big numbers of cases. We can’t do it now because we don’t have enough nurses and personnel to take care of all those patients.”

Oklahoma ranks among the 10 worst states in the nation for new cases, new deaths, hospital admissions and test positivity as of the latest federal data Wednesday.

The three-day average of statewide hospitalizations on Thursday hit 954, which is up 29% from 739 on Monday and is on par with early November levels.